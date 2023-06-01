Sometimes Bangladeshi footballers are lazy and dislike practice: Souleymane Diabate

Malian striker Souleymane Diabate has become a sensation in Bangladesh football after his unprecedented four-goal haul in the recent Federation Cup Final on Tuesday. The high-voltage match between two biggest clubs of the country - Mohammedan Sporting Club and Abahani Limited - invigorated millions of fans not only with nostalgia but also with exquisite performances that saw a 4-4 stalemate before MSC winning on tie-breaker.

Diabate was by far the best, scoring all the goals for men in black and white. Apart from becoming the player of the final the 32-year-old was also the top scorer and adjudged as the player of the tournament. Diabate, who has been playing in Bangladesh for the last five years, thinks the big deficiency of Bangladeshi strikers is lack of practice. The MSC captain spoke amid the ecstasy in the club arena with Prothom Alo’s Masud Alam on Wednesday.