Sometimes Bangladeshi footballers are lazy and dislike practice: Souleymane Diabate

Malian striker Souleymane Diabate has become a sensation in Bangladesh football after his unprecedented four-goal haul in the recent Federation Cup Final on Tuesday. The high-voltage match between two biggest clubs of the country - Mohammedan Sporting Club and Abahani Limited - invigorated millions of fans not only with nostalgia but also with exquisite performances that saw a 4-4 stalemate before MSC winning on tie-breaker.
Diabate was by far the best, scoring all the goals for men in black and white. Apart from becoming the player of the final the 32-year-old was also the top scorer and adjudged as the player of the tournament. Diabate, who has been playing in Bangladesh for the last five years, thinks the big deficiency of Bangladeshi strikers is lack of practice. The MSC captain spoke amid the ecstasy in the club arena with Prothom Alo’s Masud Alam on Wednesday.
Could you think you may score four goals and beat Abahani single handedly?
Not at all. I expected to do well. But I did not think I would score four.
You were not visible in the first half. But you looked like Messi, Mbappe in the second half ...
(smile) Actually the way we played in the first half is the style of our play. But we were determined we would win. Alhamdulillah, we won. I could deliver my best.
Do you consider yourself as the best striker in the domestic arena of Bangladesh?
No, no, not best. One of the best. There are many good strikers. Dorielton, Robson [not a striker]. I cannot say the names of everyone.
What are the qualities of a good striker?
Of course the capacity of scoring goals. Good headwork is needed as well as hard work and individual practice. These are the keys to success.
How did you see the Bangladeshi strikers? What are their deficiencies?
I think most of the Bangladeshi footballers do not like individual practice. I can talk about Cristiano Ronaldo. He does a lot of individual practice. Individual practice makes you stronger and increases fitness. So, I urge everybody to have individual practice. Bangladeshi players are not physically strong as they do not do this. Sometimes they are a little lazy. They have to keep faith in themselves.
You arrived for MSC in 2018 and have been playing for them ever since? What is next? Shall you go to the Bashundhara kings?
I have played all the games in the last five years barring the ones when I had card or injury problems. I was the top scorer in the league last year with 21 goals. Scored 12 this year and scored eight goals in the Federation Cup. I also scored in the Independent Cup. My responsibility is scoring goals. I have been doing that. I cannot say what lies ahead. I have a contract with MSC till the current season. Let’s see what happens. I believe Mohammedan will regain its position of past within next two to three years.
How have you seen Bangladesh football in the last five years?
The big problem of Bangladesh is the lack of playgrounds. For that reason, it is tough to play good football. Moreover, there is no academy here. It is also a big problem.
Were you a basketball player in our early years?
I played basketball at club level till I was 15. Then I came to football. I arrived in Bangladesh after I had played in South Africa and Vietnam.
The last question. You said you want to play for the Bangladesh national team. How much of it is possible do you think?
Everyone is asking me about this. I said, I am interested in wearing a Bangladesh jersey. But I will not go to BFF (Bangladesh Football Federation). If they propose to me, I shall play. And it is not impossible.
* The interview was originally published in the print edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Syed Faiz Ahmed