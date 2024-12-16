Bangladesh beat West Indies by 7-run

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein was again at his miserly best in taking two for 13 off his four overs but Bangladesh were able to gain late impetus from 96 for five in the 15th over courtesy of Jaker Ali, Shamim Hosein and Mahedi Hasan.

Opener Soumya Sarkar held the early part of the innings together with a topscore of 43.

Hasan then followed his unbeaten 26 with an outstanding bowling effort, his spin varieties earning him four for 13, and subsequently the “Man of the Match” award, as the West Indies middle-order caved in for what looked like an inevitable massive defeat.

Powell and Shepherd nearly completed a memorable rescue act, though, before they were thwarted by the excellent Mahmud.