Bairstow strengthens England’s grip on fourth Ashes Test

Jonny Bairstow’s quickfire 99 not out rounded off a staggering England run-spree against Australia on Friday in a must-win fourth Ashes Test for the hosts.

England were eventually bowled out for 592 -- the first time they had made more than 500 runs in a home Ashes innings since their 1985 series win over Australia -- on the third day at Old Trafford.

That left them 275 runs ahead of Australia’s first innings 317.

Bairstow was only on 49 not out when joined by England last man James Anderson, yet he still came within a single of what would have been his 13th Test century.