West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes

West Indies defeated Bangladesh by 201 runs on Tuesday to win the first Test, wrapping up a quick victory when tailender Shoriful Islam was forced to retire hurt.

Chasing an unlikely 334 to win, and resuming on their overnight score of 109-7, Bangladesh lost Jaker Ali and Hasan Mahmud to fast bowler Alzarri Joseph early in the first session of the final day at North Sound.

With Bangladesh on 132-9, last-man Shoriful retired injured having been hit on the back of his shoulder ducking into a bouncer by Alzarri Joseph in the fifth over of the day.