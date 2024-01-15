Mathews shines as Sri Lanka pull off last ball win against Zimbabwe

Mathews had last featured in a T20 international in March 2021, and was recalled to the side as Sri Lanka look to bolster the team with experienced players in the lead up to this year's T20 World Cup.

But Mathews paid tribute to Chameera.

"The best knock came from Dushmantha Chameera who scored those six runs in two balls," Mathews said.

"All our hard work would have been useless had he not connected."

Sri Lanka were 51 for four when Mathews walked out to bat, and added 32 runs off 39 balls for the fifth wicket with Charith Asalanka.

It was a crucial rebuilding period for Sri Lanka, but they were back to square one when Sikandar Raza struck twice in his last over to reduce Sri Lanka to 83 for six.

Together with fellow all-rounder Dasun Shanaka, Mathews then was involved in a 55-run stand to take Sri Lanka close to victory.

Shanaka, who was axed as captain following last year's 50-over World Cup, finished unbeaten on 26.

Sri Lanka required 14 runs off the last over.

