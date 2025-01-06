Captain Masood leads Pakistan fightback in second Test

Shan Masood and Babar Azam shared a record opening partnership as Pakistan fought back after conceding a 421-run first innings deficit on the third day of the second Test against at Newlands on Sunday.

Pakistan were 213 for one in their follow-on innings at close of play, still 208 runs short of making South Africa bat again.

Pakistan captain Masood made 102 not out, his sixth Test century, and Babar scored 81, his third successive half-century in the series.

Babar, who has not scored an international century since August 2023, fell short again when he was caught in the gully off Marco Jansen 14 minutes before the close of play.

He stood in disbelief in the first innings after glancing a loose ball from 18-year-old debutant Kwena Maphaka down the leg side to be caught by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne for 58. He was similarly reluctant to go in the second innings.

"Both innings I batted well, then unfortunately I made a mistake," said Babar. "It was very disappointing because I started well but did not finish well. Unfortunately as a batsman you make a lot of mistakes."