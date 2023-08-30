Why did Anamul replace Litton

After Litton Das got ruled out of the Asia Cup due to illness, the management had the chance to replace him in the squad with Zakir Hasan.

Like Litton, Zakir is a top-order batter who can also keep wickets. Zakir was also one of the backup players for the Asia Cup so he was the natural substitute for Litton.

But on Wednesday, the selectors named Anamul Haque as Litton’s replacement for the Asia Cup.