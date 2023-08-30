Why did Anamul replace Litton

After Litton Das got ruled out of the Asia Cup due to illness, the management had the chance to replace him in the squad with Zakir Hasan.
Like Litton, Zakir is a top-order batter who can also keep wickets. Zakir was also one of the backup players for the Asia Cup so he was the natural substitute for Litton.
But on Wednesday, the selectors named Anamul Haque as Litton’s replacement for the Asia Cup.
Anamul, who was neither in the squad or in the backups list for the Asia Cup, has not played an ODI for Bangladesh since last year’s December. So, Anamul’s selection came as a bit of a surprise to all.
On Wednesday, Bangladesh Shakib Al Hasan faced the media in the pre-match press conference in Pallekele ahead of their Asia Cup opener against Sri Lanka on Thursday.
Shakib was asked about Anamul’s inclusion and the captain was ready with an answer, “The thing is, we don’t have an extra wicketkeeper with us. Litton bats in the top-order, Bijoy (Anamul) also bats in the top-order. Mushfiq bhai could face some problems during the match, like a concussion or some small injury, which could stop him from keeping wickets. There is a rule now that if there is another wicketkeeper in the squad, even if he is not in the playing XI, he can keep the wickets as a substitute. That’s why we have picked Bijoy.”
But using the same logic, Zakir also could’ve been selected. But went in favour of Anamul and against Zakir is the fact that Litton is a right-hander.
The other two candidates for the opener’s position, Mohammad Naim and Tanzid Hasan Tamim are both left-handers. So, the manager didn’t select yet another southpaw for the top-order and instead went with Anamul.
Anamul has already reached Sri Lanka but is unlikely to open the innings against Sri Lanka without any preparation. And given the fact that the Bangladesh management is keen on maintaining a right-left hand combination in the opening position, there is a possibility that someone unlikely could open the innings against Sri Lanka.