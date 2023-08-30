Anamul replaces Litton in Asia Cup

Anamul was the second highest run-getter in the previous edition of the List-A competition Dhaka Premier League (DPL). He made 834 runs for Abahani in 16 matches at an average of 59.57 and a strike rate of 97.31. He also scored three centuries that season.

Chief selector Minhajul Abedin said that the selection panel picked Anamul for his good form and his ability to keep wickets, “He (Anamul) was among the runs in domestic cricket and we had kept him under observation in the Bangladesh Tigers programme. In Litton’s absence, we required a top-order batsman who can also keep wickets. That’s why we are giving an opportunity to Anamul.”