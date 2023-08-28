Litton uncertain for Bangladesh’s Asia Cup opener

Litton Das’s participation in Bangladesh’s opening match of the Asia Cup is looking uncertain as the opener couldn’t fly to Sri Lanka on Monday to join the team as he is still suffering from a fever.
Litton was supposed to fly to Sri Lanka with the team ahead of the match against the hosts on 31 August.
But the wicketkeeper-batter didn’t board the flight as he is suffering from a fever. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials were hopeful that Litton would recover and be ready to join the team on Monday.
But by Monday, Litton still hadn’t fully recovered from the fever and hence didn’t board a flight to Sri Lanka. Sources as the BCB said that Litton will join the team only after fully recovering from his illness and the management is not thinking about bringing in a replacement for Litton as of now.
A BCB source who sought anonymity told Prothom Alo, “It’s unlikely that Litton will play the first match. If he goes (to Sri Lanka) tomorrow (29 August), then he will get only one day to prepare. It’s difficult to play under such circumstances.”
Bangladesh’s second match in the Asia Cup is on 3 September against Afghanistan in Lahore, Pakistan. BCB is hopeful to receive the services of Litton in that match.
Meanwhile, uncapped pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib flew to Sri Lanka on Monday to join the team.
Sakib couldn’t travel with the team due to some complications with his visa. The pacer on Monday boarded a 12:00pm flight from Dhaka to the island nation.
Sakib was named in the 17-man squad as replacement for the injured Ebadot Hossain. Ebadot on Monday morning boarded a flight to London. BCB’s head of rehabilitation centre Kieron Thomas accompanied him to England. Ebadot will see a knee specialist on 30 August.