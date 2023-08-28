Litton uncertain for Bangladesh’s Asia Cup opener

Litton Das’s participation in Bangladesh’s opening match of the Asia Cup is looking uncertain as the opener couldn’t fly to Sri Lanka on Monday to join the team as he is still suffering from a fever.

Litton was supposed to fly to Sri Lanka with the team ahead of the match against the hosts on 31 August.

But the wicketkeeper-batter didn’t board the flight as he is suffering from a fever. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials were hopeful that Litton would recover and be ready to join the team on Monday.