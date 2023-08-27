Bangladesh team to leave for Asia Cup without Litton

The Bangladesh team will have to leave for Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup on Sunday without Litton Das as the opener has fallen ill, said Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief physician Debashis Chowdhury.
“Litton is suffering from a fever. But it’s not anything serious. All the test results are positive. He will join the team when he recovers,” Debashis told Prothom Alo on Sunday.
The rest of the squad will leave for Sri Lanka from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at noon on Sunday.
Pacer Taskin Ahmed told the media at the airport that the team is hoping to make it to the final of the Asia Cup.