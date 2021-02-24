England bat first in India Test after making four changes

England captain Joe Root won a crucial toss and chose to bat in the day-night third Test against India on Wednesday with the series level at 1-1.

England, looking to bounce back from a 317-run defeat in the second Test, made four changes and India two for the match in the world's biggest cricket stadium.

Pace pair James Anderson and Jofra Archer and specialist batters Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley took the places of Olly Stone and Moeen Ali, Rory Burns and Dan Lawrence for England.

India's key pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah returned in place of Mohammed Siraj while Washington Sundar came in for Kuldeep Yadav in the Indian team.

Root said he was looking for a "big score" by batting first as they managed in the first Test.

He said he expected the pink ball to "swing more" than the previous two games in the four-match series.