England bowl out India for 337

England bowled out India for 337 despite an unbeaten 85 by Washington Sundar on day four of the opening Test on Monday.
Spinner Jack Leach and paceman James Anderson claimed two wickets each to end India's innings after the hosts resumed on 257-6 in Chennai.
India fell 42 runs short of avoiding the follow on. But England decided against making the home side bat again and will start their second innings with a lead of 241.
Sundar put on 80 runs with Ravichandran Ashwin (31) before Leach broke the stand with his left-arm spin.
Left-hander Sundar, who made his debut in the fourth Test of India's historic win in Australia last month, raised his second successive Test fifty with a boundary off Leach.
Leach sent back Shahbaz Nadeem for nought, caught at slip after facing 12 deliveries. Anderson took the final two wickets.
England spinner Dom Bess claimed four wickets on Sunday to leave India reeling at 257 for six at close of play.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant top-scored with a blazing 91 on day three.