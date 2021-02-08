England bowl out India for 337

England bowled out India for 337 despite an unbeaten 85 by Washington Sundar on day four of the opening Test on Monday.

Spinner Jack Leach and paceman James Anderson claimed two wickets each to end India's innings after the hosts resumed on 257-6 in Chennai.

India fell 42 runs short of avoiding the follow on. But England decided against making the home side bat again and will start their second innings with a lead of 241.