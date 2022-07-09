England coach McCullum not a fan of term ‘Bazball’

England coach Brendon McCullum said the term “Bazball”, used to describe the team’s new swashbuckling approach to test cricket since his appointment, is “silly,” adding that there is more to England’s style of play than all-out attack.

England, who had been mired in a run of one win in 17 tests, brought in McCullum as coach and named Ben Stokes as their new captain in May and the duo have made an immediate impact.