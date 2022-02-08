England name Collingwood as interim coach for West Indies tour

Former all-rounder Paul Collingwood will take charge of England's Test tour of the West Indies next month after being installed as interim head coach, cricket chiefs announced on Monday.

The departures of head coach Chris Silverwood and assistant coach Graham Thorpe following England's humiliating 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia left Collingwood as the highest-ranked member of the backroom team.

Collingwood, who oversaw England's recent 3-2 Twenty20I series defeat in the West Indies, will take charge for Tests in Antigua, Barbados and Grenada. The series starts on 8 March.