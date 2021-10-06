'England pulling out of Pakistan tour sends signal of Western arrogance'

"What that signal sends to me is the same western arrogance. I will treat you how I feel like treating you - it doesn't matter what you think, I will just do what I want. Four days in Pakistan was all they would have spent, I am absolutely sure they would not have done that to India. You know why? Because India is rich and powerful," Sky Sports quoted Holding as saying.

The Caribbean legend further said, “They were going for four days. Pakistan went to England [in 2020] before vaccines were available for six, seven weeks, something like that. They stayed, they played their cricket, they were in that bubble. I was in that bubble and it wasn't fantastic but it was better than going out into society, where we know Covid was and without any vaccinations available to anyone," he added.