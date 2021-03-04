England win toss, opt to bat first against India

England won the toss and opted to bat first in the fourth and final Test against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

The hosts made one change to their lineup as they brought in Mohammed Siraj in place of Jasprit Bumrah. On the other hand, England made two changes to their lineup as they brought in Dominic Bess and Dan Lawrence in place of Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer. This is the 50th Test for Root as England skipper in the longest format of the game.

India had managed to defeat England by ten wickets within two days in the third Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The match saw both India and England batsmen failing to shine and getting out to balls that did not turn and skidded through from the spinners. But critics have looked to blame the pitch for the failure of the batsmen.