England's Broad and Anderson both set to miss second Test against India

"As players we have to manage the times we are in and the schedule we have but I would like to see red-ball cricket alongside Test cricket," said England captain Joe Root, whose 64 and 109 in last week's rain-marred first Test at Trent Bridge helped secure a draw that prevented India going 1-0 ahead.

"But as it is, that is difficult to do, and we just have to try and adapt the best we can."

Earlier this season, England defeated Pakistan in a one-day international series despite having to select an entirely new squad following a Covid-19 outbreak within their camp.

"When we've seen that previously in the summer, in the Pakistan series, there were opportunities that arose for other people coming in and they rose to those challenges," said England batsman Jonny Bairstow.

Haseeb Hameed could force his way into an England top three where opening batsman Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley have both been struggling for runs.

England remain without two all-rounders in Ben Stokes, taking an indefinite break from cricket due to mental health issues, and the injured Chris Woakes, while express fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the rest of this year with an elbow problem.