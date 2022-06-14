Cricket

England's Root dismissed cheaply as New Zealand eye second Test win

England were in deep trouble at 56-3 after Joe Root was dismissed cheaply as the hosts chased 299 to beat New Zealand on the final day of the second Test on Tuesday.

Root is England's man of the moment after successive centuries, including a match-winning 115 not out that guided Ben Stokes's team to victory in the first Test at Lord's.

But the batsman, who made 176 in the first innings at Trent Bridge, was unable to repeat those heroics as he fell for only three, caught and bowled by Trent Boult after facing just four balls.

The former England captain's exit came early in the afternoon session, just moments after Ollie Pope was caught behind off Matt Henry for 18.

With Zak Crawley having been removed for a duck by Boult before lunch, England's hopes of making history with the highest successful run chase in a Trent Bridge Test were hanging in the balance.

Alex Lees and Jonny Bairstow were at the crease as England tried to clinch the three-Test series with a match still to play.

Test world champions New Zealand needed seven more wickets to level the series, with their mission complicated by the back injury that has deprived them of the services of pace bowler Kyle Jamieson.

Earlier on Tuesday, New Zealand were bowled out for 284 in their second innings to set England a challenging target on a flat Trent Bridge pitch.

