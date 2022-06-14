England's Root dismissed cheaply as New Zealand eye second Test win

England were in deep trouble at 56-3 after Joe Root was dismissed cheaply as the hosts chased 299 to beat New Zealand on the final day of the second Test on Tuesday.

Root is England's man of the moment after successive centuries, including a match-winning 115 not out that guided Ben Stokes's team to victory in the first Test at Lord's.

But the batsman, who made 176 in the first innings at Trent Bridge, was unable to repeat those heroics as he fell for only three, caught and bowled by Trent Boult after facing just four balls.