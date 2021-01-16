Root relief as long wait for test ton ends in Sri Lanka

Joe Root's 13-month wait for a test century, the longest of his career, ended on Friday with a masterful unbeaten 168 on day two of the first test against Sri Lanka as he revealed a change in mindset was behind his success.

Root dominated Sri Lanka's spin attack on a turning wicket in Galle to help his side to 320 for four, a commanding lead of 185 on the first innings that he will look to extend in search of a double-ton.

"In the last two years I have made too much of a big deal about it in my own mind, which has been to my detriment," Root told reporters in responding to a question about his failure to regularly turn half-centuries into three figures.

"So I tried to get it out of my mind and just get into one-on-one contests with each bowler and choose the right shots.