Nafees Iqbal explains leaving the Bangladesh dressing room

Former batsman of Bangladesh national cricket team Nafees Iqbal had been working as the manager of the national team for the last several years.
He left the Bangladesh dressing room after handing over his responsibilities in the middle of the last ODI match against New Zealand on Tuesday.
Nafees, who played 11 Tests and 16 ODIs in the jersey of Bangladesh, is the elder brother of Tamim Iqbal, former captain of the national cricket team who has been excluded from Bangladesh’s World Cup squad.
In a post published on his official Facebook account at 2:18am last night, Nafees Iqbal gave an explanation for leaving the dressing room.
Nafees Iqbal in that long status wrote, “I would like to clarify that my action of leaving the national team during the 3rd ODI against New Zealand was out of emotion as I was informed at the morning of the 3rd ODI 26th September that I will not be part of the World Cup contingent. A similar incident had happened ahead of the T20 World Cup last year.”
“I am also human and do carry emotion like everyone else. I certainly did not resign from the BCB and nor my action had any relation to the ongoing situation of my younger brother Tamim Iqbal. The World Cup team was announced 6/7 hours later of my departure from the ground," he wrote further.
“I have completely maintained the protocol and code of conduct with the board on the day. I had first shared my opinion with the head coach before coming to the field and then all the concerned BCB officials.”
“I ensured no job was left half-done which includes signing the team sheet for the game, clearing the papers in the accounts department for the New Zealand series, returning the daily allowance that I was given for the World Cup,” he continued.
“I strongly believe situations as such deserve some respect and that one cannot throw his opinion without knowing the facts.”
“I have been honest during my cricketing career and now as part of management of the Bangladesh national team, I ensure to give out my best output and will remain doing so,” he concluded.