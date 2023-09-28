Nafees Iqbal explains leaving the Bangladesh dressing room

Former batsman of Bangladesh national cricket team Nafees Iqbal had been working as the manager of the national team for the last several years.

He left the Bangladesh dressing room after handing over his responsibilities in the middle of the last ODI match against New Zealand on Tuesday.

Nafees, who played 11 Tests and 16 ODIs in the jersey of Bangladesh, is the elder brother of Tamim Iqbal, former captain of the national cricket team who has been excluded from Bangladesh’s World Cup squad.