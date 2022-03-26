‘Everyone's expectations have gone up, even mine’

Getting used to the conditions was the main purpose behind the camp then?
Exactly… We have adapted well with the conditions there. It’s one part of the process. Training in Cape Town has helped us gain somewhat of an understanding of South African conditions and wickets. Bowling here is a little different from bowling in New Zealand, Australia.
How did you find the new batting coach Jamie Siddons? This camp was the first time you got to properly work with him…
Actually, I’ve never worked with him before, this was the first time. It’s tough to form an opinion after such a brief period. And during a series or a match, coaches don’t work too much on technical aspects.
Even though you were in Cape Town, surely you had your eyes on the ODI series…
Of course. During training, I couldn’t watch. But other than that I have watched all three matches.
How did it feel to see Bangladesh win a series in South Africa?
I always believed Bangladesh would win the ODI series. Many may find it ridiculous, but I really did believe that. In the One-Day series, tackling the first 10 overs was the biggest challenge for us. Tamim bhai and Liton bhai’s roles were very crucial.
How did the people in Cape Town react to Bangladesh’s win? What did they tell you about South Africa’s series defeat?
In our country, everyone keeps tabs on every match, everyone is animated. But in countries like South Africa things are different. Only certain sections of people get excited about cricket, those who are involved in it. A couple of people used to come to watch our training. They used to ask us, “You are players of the Bangladesh team, aren’t you going to play in the ODIs?” We would say no, we will only play the Test matches. Then they would say, “Then you guys are the main team…” They think that way because to them, Test cricket is real cricket. We used to smile and reply no, in our country ODIs are more popular. They praised the team a lot after they won the ODI series.
The success in ODIs must definitely be inspiring you as the Test skipper before the Test series…
Of course, winning a series beforehand is definitely good for the team. It changes the team environment. Everyone has a positive attitude.
Having won a Test in New Zealand earlier in January must also add to your confidence…
Yes, everyone now has the belief that we can win Tests away from home. This belief is very important. After winning a Test in New Zealand, we won the ODI series here. Now our task is to maintain this success away from home.
Shakib Al Hasan will not take part in the first Test. How much will you miss him?
We always miss him. But now we have gotten used to it (smiles). If he is in the squad, it gets easier for us to form the team. I always tell him that. Shakib bhai alone fulfills two players' roles! He will make any captain’s job easier. If he is not here, we can’t do anything about that. We have to carry on with whatever weapons we have.
Shakib might play in the second Test…
I still don’t know anything about that. Maybe he will return, maybe not.
The pace bowlers are doing well now. In the Tests too, they will have to shoulder a lot of the responsibility…
I feel that had our pacers bowled like they are bowling right now three-four years ago, we would’ve won many more ODIs. It’s the pacers who win you most games. The statistics of big teams also show the same picture. We had come here to win the ODI series. We managed to play as a team in ODIs. In Tests too, all of us will have to play as a team. Only then we can fulfill our aim of winning the series.
Last question, Bangladesh has never played a Test in Durban or Port Elizabeth. Do you feel some added excitement about that?
Honestly, I don’t feel anything like that. I have only heard about Durban and Port Elizabeth. I can’t say anything just based on hearsay. I am actually excited about the ODI series win. Now it feels that doing well in Tests is even more probable. Everyone’s expectation has risen, including mine.
*This interview appeared in Prothom Alo’s print and online edition and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ashfaq-Ul-Alam Niloy