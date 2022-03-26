‘Everyone's expectations have gone up, even mine’

In our country, everyone keeps tabs on every match, everyone is animated. But in countries like South Africa things are different. Only certain sections of people get excited about cricket, those who are involved in it. A couple of people used to come to watch our training. They used to ask us, “You are players of the Bangladesh team, aren’t you going to play in the ODIs?” We would say no, we will only play the Test matches. Then they would say, “Then you guys are the main team…” They think that way because to them, Test cricket is real cricket. We used to smile and reply no, in our country ODIs are more popular. They praised the team a lot after they won the ODI series.