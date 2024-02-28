BCB appoints Hemp, Adams as batting, bowling coach

The BCB has also announced former New Zealand all-rounder Andre Adams as the national team’s bowling coach.

Both are joining on two-year contracts and will start their journey with the Bangladesh team in the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka.

Hemp, who holds an ECB Level 4 Coaching Certification, had a prolific first-class career as a batter for Glamorgan, Free State, and Warwickshire scoring over 15,500 runs.