ICC Champions Trophy
India beat New Zealand to clinch title
Rohit Sharma made a combative 76 to back up a potent spin bowling display as India beat New Zealand by four wickets to win a record third Champions Trophy title on Sunday.
Chasing 252 to win, India got off to a fast start through their captain's first half-century of the tournament before KL Rahul hit an unbeaten 34 to help seal victory with six balls to spare in the final in Dubai.
India added to their trophies in 2002 and 2013 to go past Australia, who have two titles.
The world number's one ODI team, India finished unbeaten in the eight-nation tournament played in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.
In a battle of spin on a sluggish Dubai pitch, New Zealand's bowlers put India in trouble at 203-5 with Rohit and Shreyas Iyer, who hit 48, back in the pavilion.
But Rahul kept calm and along with Hardik Pandya (18) and Ravindra Jadeja, who hit the winning boundary, steered the team home to loud cheers from a largely Indian crowd in a sea of blue.
India played all their matches at the Dubai International Stadium after they refused to tour hosts Pakistan due to political tensions.
India played four spinners in their last three matches, which proved telling in deciding the outcome.
Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets each to help restrict New Zealand to 251-7 after the Black Caps elected to bat first.
In reply, Rohit came out firing as he took on the pace bowlers with regular boundaries including a six and two fours in one over off Nathan Smith.
The captain reached his fifty in 41 balls to put the pressure on the opposition.
New Zealand's spinners attempted to pull things back and a stunning catch from Glenn Phillips secured a key breakthrough.
Phillips went airborne to pluck a flying ball at extra cover to dismiss Shubman Gill for 31 off skipper Mitchell Santner.
Virat Kohli fell in the next over, trapped lbw for one off Michael Bracewell's off spin and the momentum shifted as runs dried up for India.
Rohit, after a maiden over from Bracewell, jumped out of his crease against Rachin Ravindra only to be stumped by Latham as India slipped from 105 without loss to 122-3.
Iyer controlled the chase aided by a dropped catch by Kyle Jamieson but soon fell to Santner.
India lost Axar Patel and Pandya but Rahul stood strong to drag his team over the line.
New Zealand missed their pace spearhead Matt Henry after he was forced out of the final due to a shoulder injury.
Kane Williamson also could not come out to field after his batting effort of 11 due to a quad strain.
Daryl Mitchell hit 63 and Bracewell made a quickfire 53 not out for New Zealand, but it was not enough against an Indian side with considerable batting depth.