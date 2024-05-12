Bangladesh set Zimbabwe 158 to win 5th T20I

Mahmudullah Riyad’s half century and Zaker Ali’s cameo took Bangladesh to 157 for six in the final T20 game of the five-match series against Zimbabwe.

After reduced to 15 for three, Mahmudullah built a 69 run partnership with captain Shanto in the fourth wicket partnership to rescue Bangladesh.

Shanto departed scoring 36 off 28 balls leaving Bangladesh 84 for 4 wickets in 11.4 overs.