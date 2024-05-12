Cricket

Bangladesh set Zimbabwe 158 to win 5th T20I

Sports Correspondent
Bangladesh's Mahmudullah Riyad (L) plays a shot as Zimbabwe’s wicket keeper Clive Madande (R) looks on during the fifth Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on May 12, 2024AFP

Mahmudullah Riyad’s half century and Zaker Ali’s cameo took Bangladesh to 157 for six in the final T20 game of the five-match series against Zimbabwe.

After reduced to 15 for three, Mahmudullah built a 69 run partnership with captain Shanto in the fourth wicket partnership to rescue Bangladesh.

Shanto departed scoring 36 off 28 balls leaving Bangladesh 84 for 4 wickets in 11.4 overs.

Shakib Al Hasan then joined Mahmudllah to build a 39 run partnership in fifth wicket. Shakib made 17-ball 21. Mahmudullah scored 44-ball 54 with six boundaries and one an over boundary.

As Shakib and Mahmudullah both departed in quick succession, Zaker Ali played a cameo of 11-ball 24 hitting a boundary and two 6s and took Bangladesh to a fighting total of 157 for six.

Blessing Muzarabani and Brian Bennet grabbed two wickets each while Wellington Masakadza and Luke Jongwe took one wicket apiece.

