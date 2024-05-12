Bangladesh set Zimbabwe 158 to win 5th T20I
Mahmudullah Riyad’s half century and Zaker Ali’s cameo took Bangladesh to 157 for six in the final T20 game of the five-match series against Zimbabwe.
After reduced to 15 for three, Mahmudullah built a 69 run partnership with captain Shanto in the fourth wicket partnership to rescue Bangladesh.
Shanto departed scoring 36 off 28 balls leaving Bangladesh 84 for 4 wickets in 11.4 overs.
Shakib Al Hasan then joined Mahmudllah to build a 39 run partnership in fifth wicket. Shakib made 17-ball 21. Mahmudullah scored 44-ball 54 with six boundaries and one an over boundary.
As Shakib and Mahmudullah both departed in quick succession, Zaker Ali played a cameo of 11-ball 24 hitting a boundary and two 6s and took Bangladesh to a fighting total of 157 for six.
Blessing Muzarabani and Brian Bennet grabbed two wickets each while Wellington Masakadza and Luke Jongwe took one wicket apiece.