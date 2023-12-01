Bowlers put Bangladesh on driving seat

Bangladesh bowlers picked up three quick wickets of New Zealand top order as the visitors were chasing a target of 332 in the fourth day of the first match of the two-Test series against New Zealand at Sylhet International Stadium on Friday.

Lone pacer Shoriful Islam gave the breakthrough while spinners Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz grabbed one wicket each as New Zealand were on 37-3 at tea break.

Shofirul got the wicket in the very first over of the innings and set the tone when the left-handed pacer bowled a beautiful outswinger and Tom Latham edged that to the diving wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan. New Zealand were yet to get off the mark.