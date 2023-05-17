Bangladesh lose one-off Youth T20 to Pakistan by four wicket

Bangladesh Under-19 cricket team suffered a four-wicket defeat against their Pakistani counterparts in the one-off Twenty20 series at the Shaheed Kamaruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi on Wednesday.

Sent to bat, the home side posted 159-5 in their 20 overs with opener Jishan Alam leading the charge with a brisk 26-ball 52.

Chasing 160, the visitors were under pressure early on after losing the wicket of Shahzaib Khan for a duck in the first over.