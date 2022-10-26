South Africa will be under pressure, says Shakib ahead of Super 12 clash

Bangladesh Twenty20 captain Shakib Al Hasan is deflecting the pressure on South Africa ahead of their Super 12 match of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, saying the match is a ‘do or die match’ for the Proteas.

The Tigers got off to a winning start in their T20 World Cup campaign on Monday with a nine-run win over the Netherlands at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.