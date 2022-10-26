Tigers hope to stun South Africa in SCG debut

Emboldened by their improved fast bowling group, Bangladesh is determined to keep up the winning momentum when they take on South Africa in their second Super 12 match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday.

The match is set to start at 9:00am Bangladesh Standard Time and will be aired live on Gazi TV and T Sports.

There is additional motivation for Bangladesh as this will be their first match at Australia's oldest cricket ground, the SCG, in any format of cricket.