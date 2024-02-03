Jaiswal double ton powers India to 396 in England Test

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hit his first Test double century to guide India to 396 all out but England openers came out attacking on day two of the second Test on Saturday.

The tourists reached 32-0 at lunch with Zak Crawley, on 15, and the left-handed Ben Duckett, on 17, hitting six boundaries between them in Visakhapatnam.

England, who lead the five-match series 1-0, trail the hosts by 364 runs.

Left-hander Jaiswal resumed on 179 and smashed debutant spinner Shoaib Bashir for a six and four to get past 200 in the opening session.

The 22-year-old removed his helmet, jumped with joy and blew kisses to a weekend crowd that rose for a standing ovation to applaud his marathon knock.