First ODI delayed by rain at Guyana

The first One Day International (ODI) match of the three-match series between Bangladesh and West Indies at Providence Stadium in Guyana was delayed due to the wet surface of the field caused by the morning shower, BSS reports.

The toss was scheduled to be held at 7.30pm Bangladesh time, but it was delayed eventually.

As the groundsmen tried hard to dry up the ground, it is believed that the ground will be prepared any time but weather forecast a more rain today in Guyana, which could interrupt the proceedings of the game.