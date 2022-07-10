First ODI delayed by rain at Guyana

Bangladesh are hoping to hit back into winning way with this game. The Tigers indeed could hope for the best because the format is ODI where they can even beat any team in any part of the world.
The hope to win series in any part of the world further bolstered after they beat South Africa at their own den in their last ODI series in March.
Since their 3-0 whitewash in New Zealand in March last year, the Tigers in fact didn’t loss any series. In this period, they beat teams like Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and South Africa.
Even though they were whitewashed in two-match Test series and lost the three-match T20I series by 2-0 (first game ended in a no result), Tigers can draw confidence from their last West Indies tour in 2018 when they beat the Caribbean side by 2-1 in three-match ODI series.
But the stat what would keep Bangladesh highly motivated is that they didn’t loss any ODI match against West Indies in any part of the world since 2018. In this period they won eight straight ODIs.