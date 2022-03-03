First T20I: Bangladesh choose to bat with Munim, Yasir making debut

Munim scored more than 170 runs in the BPL with a strike rate of above 150. Middle order batter Yasir Ali is also making his debut in international T20 in the match.
In the pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Tiger skipper Mahmudullah stressed on showing intent in batting.
According to Mahmudullah, intent is imperative in thriving in the shortest format of cricket and Bangladesh basically find themselves vulnerable in this format only due to the lack of proper intent.
“Actually to attack means that you bat with intent. You have to judge the conditions and the situation but if you don’t bat with intent in T20 cricket then you will get into a shell and once you get into a shell then it’s hard to get out of it,” he said.
“Whoever bats, whether at top-order or middle-order, it’s important to bat with intent based on one’s strength.”
Bangladesh played 123 matches in this format and won just 43, all of which came against a weakened side or in a designed pitch. They lost a staggering number of 78 matches. Of the six matches against Afghanistan, they won just two and lost four.
But Mahmudullah is confident that his side still can win the game against Afghanistan in this format should they play with right intent and fearless brand of cricket.