Fletcher overshadows Mithun as Khulna register big win

Khulna had started this year’s BPL with a win over Minister Group Dhaka, but since they have been going through a checkered time. They have two wins in the first three matches, but they lost two matches on the trot before Thursday’s win.
Mushfiqur Rahim-led Khulna won the toss and sent Sunrisers to bat first who posted 142 for five in 20 overs riding on the 51-ball 72 by Mohammad Mithun with six fours and four sixes.
Sunrisers captain Mosaddek Hossain also did well with the bat scoring 34 off 30.
However, the other batters of the Sunirers failed to reach even a double-digit score.
For Khulna, Khaled Ahmed bagged two wickets while Nabil Samad, Kamrul Islam Rabbi and Soumya Sarkar scalped a wicket each.
In reply, Andre Fletcher and Soumya Sarkar came up with a 99-run opening stand and made it easy for Khulna to complete the remaining task to register their biggest win of the season.
While Soumya failed for 43 off 31 deliveries, his highest in the season, Fletcher remained unbeaten on 71 off 47 balls with five fours and five sixes. Thisara Perera also remained unbeaten on 22 off 9 balls. The Sri Lankan allrounder hit three fours and one six.
With the fourth defeat in five matches, the Sunrisers are now at the bottom of the table. It would be tough for them to stay in the race if they suffer more defeats in the next two matches.
In their next match, the Sunrisers will take on Fortune Barishal on February 4 in Mirpur while Khulna will take on the Sunrisers again in their next match on February 7 in Sylhet.