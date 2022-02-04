Fletcher overshadows Mithun as Khulna register big win

Khulna had started this year’s BPL with a win over Minister Group Dhaka, but since they have been going through a checkered time. They have two wins in the first three matches, but they lost two matches on the trot before Thursday’s win.

Mushfiqur Rahim-led Khulna won the toss and sent Sunrisers to bat first who posted 142 for five in 20 overs riding on the 51-ball 72 by Mohammad Mithun with six fours and four sixes.

Sunrisers captain Mosaddek Hossain also did well with the bat scoring 34 off 30.