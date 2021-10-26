Former greats come out in support of Shami following online abuse

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday came out in support of pacer Mohammed Shami following the online abuse after India’s defeat against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Tendulkar stated that Shami is a committed, world-class bowler and he had an off day on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. “When we support #TeamIndia, we support every person who represents Team India. @MdShami11 is a committed, world-class bowler. He had an off day like any other sportsperson can have. I stand behind Shami & Team India,” Tendulkar tweeted.