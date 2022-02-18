Fortune Barishal need 152 to win BPL title

BSS adds: A yet another Sunil Narine show anchored Comilla Victorians to 151-9 against Fortune Barishal.

Fresh from his marauding 16 ball-57 which included 13 ball-fifty, Sunil Narine yet again came up with whirlwind batting and made another 57 runs but this time played 23 balls and hammered five fours and as many sixes.

His epic show started right from the start as he blasted Mujeeb Ur Rahman for 18 runs in the first over and continued in same vain like the last match. Dwayne Bravo only could check his natural flamboyance, resisting him from making another record.