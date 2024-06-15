South Africa defeat Nepal by one run in T20 World Cup thriller

South Africa survived a major scare from Nepal in scrambling a nerve-jangling one-run victory in their final Group D match of the T20 World Cup at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent on Friday.

Needing eight runs off the final over in pursuit of a modest target of 116 for a stunning upset win, the Nepalese fell agonisingly short at 114 for seven with Gulshan Jha run out off the final ball as he attempted a single off Ottneil Baartman to force a super over.

"Very grateful to have got the win, we were not near our best tonight," relieved South Africa captain Aiden Markram said afterwards.