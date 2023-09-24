England's future stars shine in ODI win over Ireland

England's rising stars underlined their potential as Will Jacks, Sam Hain and Rehan Ahmed took centre-stage in a 48-run win against Ireland in Saturday's one-day international.
With England's established white-ball players resting ahead of the World Cup in India in October, the three-match series with Ireland offered a chance for the next generation to show their qualities.
After the first match of the series at Headingley was abandoned due to rain on Wednesday, England's prodigies seized their opportunity in the second game at Trent Bridge.
Jacks smashed 94 off 88 balls, including seven fours and four sixes, while Hain made 89 off 82 deliveries as England amassed 334-8 after being put into bat.
Teenage leg-spinner Ahmed recorded impressive figures of 4-54 as Ireland were all out for 286 in 46.4 overs.
Phil Salt was the most experienced England player in the line-up in his 15th ODI, with England's 11 players having a combined 38 ODI appearances compared with Ireland's 720.
Hain took top billing among the four England debutants, but George Scrimshaw had fluctuating fortunes, bowling six front foot no-balls in his first two overs before rebounding with figures of 8.4-0-66-3.
Jamie Smith and Tom Hartley had more modest outings but this was still an impressive display amid an expected changing of the guard after the World Cup.
Jacks' dazzling innings may have given the selectors a nudge about being on standby should injury befall the main group in the subcontinent.
Jacks and Salt feasted on Ireland's fruitless pursuit of early swing with a rash of fours to bring up the 50 stand in the sixth over.
England's stand-in captain Zak Crawley was lbw for a two-ball duck in his first international innings since leading their run-charts in this year's drawn Test series against Australia.
But Jacks maintained his blistering assault, while Hain eventually came in to lay down his own claim for a future role in England's post-World Cup plans.
The series concludes in Bristol on Tuesday.