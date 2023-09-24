England's future stars shine in ODI win over Ireland

England's rising stars underlined their potential as Will Jacks, Sam Hain and Rehan Ahmed took centre-stage in a 48-run win against Ireland in Saturday's one-day international.

With England's established white-ball players resting ahead of the World Cup in India in October, the three-match series with Ireland offered a chance for the next generation to show their qualities.

After the first match of the series at Headingley was abandoned due to rain on Wednesday, England's prodigies seized their opportunity in the second game at Trent Bridge.