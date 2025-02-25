Rain washes out Australia-South Africa match

The Champions Trophy clash between Australia and South Africa was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain at the Rawalpindi Stadium on Tuesday.

Rain began to fall from early morning and despite being relenting into light drizzle the weather continued to worsen with bad light, delaying the toss scheduled for 1:30 pm local time (0830 GMT).

With rain not stopping and the ground staff unable to remove pools of water from covers protecting the playing surface, umpires took the decision to abandon the Group B match.

A handful of spectators with South African and Australian flags waited anxiously for the start of the match but had to leave without watching any action.