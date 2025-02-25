Champions Trophy
Rain washes out Australia-South Africa match
The Champions Trophy clash between Australia and South Africa was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain at the Rawalpindi Stadium on Tuesday.
Rain began to fall from early morning and despite being relenting into light drizzle the weather continued to worsen with bad light, delaying the toss scheduled for 1:30 pm local time (0830 GMT).
With rain not stopping and the ground staff unable to remove pools of water from covers protecting the playing surface, umpires took the decision to abandon the Group B match.
A handful of spectators with South African and Australian flags waited anxiously for the start of the match but had to leave without watching any action.
With one point each from this match, Australia and South Africa are both well placed for the semi-finals, having both won their opening fixtures in the tournament.
South Africa, who beat Afghanistan in their first match by 107 runs, are top of the table with three points and a net run-rate of 2.14. Australia are second on the same number of points and a net run-rate of 0.475.
England face Afghanistan in Lahore on Wednesday in a must-win match for both teams after they lost their opening games.
India and New Zealand qualified for the semi-finals from Group A on Monday as title-holders Pakistan and Bangladesh crashed out of the tournament.