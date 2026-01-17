What BCB said in explaining why captains didn't shake hands in Bangladesh–India match

During the toss for the India-Bangladesh match in the U-19 World Cup in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, today, Saturday, the captains of the two teams did not shake hands.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) stated in a press release that the incident was unintentional.

Feeling slightly unwell, Bangladesh U-19 captain Azizul Hakim did not go for the toss.

Bangladesh U-19 vice-captain Zawad Abrar participated in the toss with India U-19 captain Ayush Mhratre.

Shaking hands after the toss is one of the age-old traditions of cricket, but on this occasion, Zawad and Ayush did not shake hands.