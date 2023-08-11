No one is as serious about cricket as Shakib: BCB president

The answer to the question, who will be the next Bangladesh captain, has finally been answered. Shakib Al Hasan has been handed the responsibility to lead the Tigers in the Asia Cup and World Cup. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan disclosed it to the press at his Gulshan residence on Friday.

“In the Asia Cup and the World Cup, he (Shakib) will be the captain,” Nazmul told the media.

However, he also revealed that Shakib has been given the One-Day International (ODI) captaincy for till the World Cup, not for a long term, “I haven’t had a discussion about that (long term captaincy) with him. I can tell you this after he returns to the country. I need to know what his long term plans are.”