South Africa coach Boucher to quit after T20 World Cup

South African head coach Mark Boucher will quit his job after the ICC Twenyty20 World Cup in October and November, Cricket South Africa announced on Monday.

Boucher, appointed in controversial circumstances in 2019, was due to be in charge until the end of the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

His shock decision means that South Africa have to appoint a new head coach before a challenging Test tour of Australia in December, which could be crucial to the country’s chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final at Lord’s in June 2023.