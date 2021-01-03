Ganguly tests negative for COVID-19, in stable condition

"Medical board will meet tomorrow and discuss regarding further treatment plan," said the hospital in its statement.

Ganguly suffered a sudden blackout following mild chest pain during a workout session at his Behala residence on Saturday morning. He called up his family doctor who advised him to get admitted to a hospital immediately. He was moved to Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital at around 1:00pm.

"He underwent angiography and angioplasty. He is now stable. There are multiple issues for cardiac attack. He will be able to join his daily activities soon," said Saroj Mondal, head of the medical team treating Ganguly.