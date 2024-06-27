India ‘always under pressure’ to end World Cup drought: Rohit

Seven of that India team are in the 2024 squad, including Rohit as well as Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya who both made half-centuries in that game.

Rohit is desperate his team does not start looking beyond Thursday’s match by considering their possible chances in the final on Saturday against either South Africa or Afghanistan.

“Everyone knows in the back of their mind it’s a semi-final,” said Rohit.

Just like the World Cup last year, India have reached Thursday’s semi-final without losing. They have six wins in six games while a seventh match was washed out.

Their only real scare came in a six-run victory over old rivals Pakistan in the first round group stage.

“We’ve been put under pressure in certain games during this tournament, but I thought we responded pretty well,” said Rohit.

“That is probably because we’re not thinking too far ahead. Sometimes if you think too much, sometimes you then will not be able to make the decisions that you want to make on the field.