Shaheen’s twin strikes leave Sri Lanka reeling

Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi kept up his charge with two wickets in the second session to put Sri Lanka into serious trouble in the opening Test on Saturday.

The hosts were tottering at 166 for eight at Tea after electing to bat first in Galle at the start of the two-match series.

Dinesh Chandimal, on 68, was fighting a lone battle with Maheesh Theekshana, on six, giving him company at the break.