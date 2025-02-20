Champions Trophy
Bangladesh opt to bat first against India
Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat first in their maiden match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against India.
India entered the event as one of the favourites to win this year’s title.
Bangladesh posed some strong challenges to India in recent years. But India has been a tough opponent for Bangladesh for many years.
Bangladesh has only eight ODI wins against India. They have to put their best foot forward to beat India in this match in Dubai.
Bangladesh included three seamers— Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman— in the playing XI. They also have Rishad Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz as spin-bowling options. The Tigers overlooked Mahmudullah Riyad for this match.
Squads
Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali Anik, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman.
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammad Shami, and Kuldeep Yadav.