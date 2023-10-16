Litton Das regrets over ‘untoward incident' with journalists

Earlier on Sunday, Litton Das suddenly went crazy seeing the waiting journalists in the lobby of Conrad Pune hotel while he along with Bangladesh team consultant Sridharan Sriram was leaving the hotel for lunch.

He then called the hotel security and lodged a complaint, and the security guards immediately instructed the journalists to leave the area.

However, three Bangladesh players -- Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy and Tanzid Hasan – went out for lunch with the Bangladesh team analyst a while ago.

They had a brief conversation with the newspersons, but the journalists were surprised to see Litton’s behaviour.