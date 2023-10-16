Litton Das regrets over ‘untoward incident' with journalists

Bangladesh opener Litton Das said sorry over an ‘unwanted incident’ a day after he ordered the security guards to escort the waiting Bangladeshi journalists out of the hotel lobby in Pune, India.
Litton Das took to social media on Monday to regret his behaviour.
He wrote on his Facebook page, “I am sincerely sorry for the untoward incident that happened at the team hotel yesterday (Sunday). In fact, I could not understand that such a large number of journalists were present there. I regret for this sudden incident. I am always respectful to the media, and the contribution of media workers to the growth of cricket in Bangladesh is undeniable.”
Earlier on Sunday, Litton Das suddenly went crazy seeing the waiting journalists in the lobby of Conrad Pune hotel while he along with Bangladesh team consultant Sridharan Sriram was leaving the hotel for lunch.
He then called the hotel security and lodged a complaint, and the security guards immediately instructed the journalists to leave the area.
However, three Bangladesh players -- Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy and Tanzid Hasan – went out for lunch with the Bangladesh team analyst a while ago.
They had a brief conversation with the newspersons, but the journalists were surprised to see Litton’s behaviour.