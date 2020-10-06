Got my confidence back: Shadman

Left-handed top-order batsman of Bangladesh Shadman Islam on Tuesday said he felt that he got his confidence back hitting a fifty in the second two-day intra-squad game at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, reports UNB.

Shadman missed the first of these two games but made his inclusion worthy in the second game posting 83 off 99 balls with eight fours and a six. Along with Shadman, number one national opener Tamim Iqbal who also missed the first game hit 64 off 80 with 10 fours.