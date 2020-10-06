Got my confidence back: Shadman

Left-handed top-order batsman of Bangladesh Shadman Islam on Tuesday said he felt that he got his confidence back hitting a fifty in the second two-day intra-squad game at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, reports UNB.
Shadman missed the first of these two games but made his inclusion worthy in the second game posting 83 off 99 balls with eight fours and a six. Along with Shadman, number one national opener Tamim Iqbal who also missed the first game hit 64 off 80 with 10 fours.
“I came to play today’s game aiming to bat all day long. But the day was interrupted due to the rain. Coach has instructed us to chase 200 runs in 45 overs. Tamim bhai told me to play in my own way and I did that. Tamim bhai and I added more than 100 runs in the first wicket stand. I took a little more time at the start of my innings. At the end we managed to win the game easily,” Shadman said after the game.
I returned to the field after a gap of 9-10 months. I couldn’t play the first game here so I wanted to take part in the second one. I practised very well before these games. I tried to do well as much as I can. Now, I hit an 80-plus score which helped me get my confidence back
The south paw last played a competitive game last year during Bangladesh’s tour of India. Since then, he had a fight with several injuries. He missed the Zimbabwe series at home due to a hand injury.
Shadman played the match for Ryan Cook XI, who ended up scoring 201 for four in 41.4 overs riding on the fifties of Tamim and Shadman. Nayeem Hasan bagged two wickets for Ottis Gibson XI.
The Tigers are now out of the bio-secure camp for a few days. They will again return to the bio-secure bubble on 10 October, and a one-day practice league will begin from 11 October comprising three teams which include players from the national team and high-performance unit of BCB.
Brief score:
Ottis Gibson XI: 248/8 in 72 overs, Imrul 59, Mahmudullah 56, Liton Das 44, Mosaddek 29, Soumya 26; Taskin 3/42, Mithun 2/10, Al Amin 1/36, Saifuddin 1/42, Taijul 1/76
Ryan Cook XI: 201/4 in 41.4 overs, Shadman 83, Tamim 64, Yasir Rabbi 24*, Mushfiqur 11, Nayeem 2/49, Mosaddek 1/21, Rubel 1/33