Warner accuses Cricket Australia of 'cover-up' over 'Sandpapergate'

David Warner blasted Cricket Australia's handling of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal as "a cover-up" on Saturday, escalating a row that has torn apart the sport.

Former opener Warner, who was banned for a year over his part in the "Sandpapergate" incident in Cape Town, lashed out at what he claimed was "a shoddy investigation".

"As far as I am aware, CA did not interview Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc or Nathan Lyon in their 2018 investigation," he said on Instagram.

"If that's correct then how can CA push the idea that the bowlers didn't know?