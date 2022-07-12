Grateful David Warner pens heartfelt message to Sri Lankan fans

Warner, a star batter of the Australian team, on Monday took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message for the Sri Lankan fans, thanking them for hosting Australia ‘during what is an extremely difficult time’.
“Thank you Sri Lanka for hosting us here during what is an extremely difficult time. We are so grateful to be able to come here and play the game we love and know you all love supporting. You have opened your arms up to us and we will never forget this trip. What I love about your amazing country is no matter the circumstances you always have a smile on your face and are always so welcoming. Thank you and I can’t wait for one day to visit for a holiday with my family,” Warner wrote in a post.
The visitors head back home after a month-long eventful tour of Sri Lanka. During their visit, they claimed the Twenty20 International series 2-1, but failed to seize the One-Day International (ODI) series, losing 3-2, and drew the Tests 1-1.
The visitors started the tour with a series win but then the hosts fought back hard in the ODIs and Tests.