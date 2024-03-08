Hazlewood stars as Australia dominate day one against New Zealand

A five-wicket haul by paceman Josh Hazlewood ensured Australia finished Friday with the upper hand against New Zealand on a wicket-laden opening day of the second Test in Christchurch.

Fourteen wickets fell as Australia reached 124 for four at stumps after the Hazlewood-inspired pace attack rolled New Zealand for 162 in two sessions at Hagley Oval.

Hazlewood, who took 5-31, put his success down to the conditions as the pitch quickened during the day.