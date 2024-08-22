Cricket

Pakistan declare on 448-6 against Bangladesh in first Test

AFP
Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Pakistan declared their first innings on 448-6 Thursday after Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel hit brilliant hundreds on the second day of the opening Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Rizwan scored a career best 171 not out with three sixes and 11 boundaries, while Shakeel made 141 after Pakistan resumed the day on 158-4 at Rawalpindi stadium.

Rizwan and Shakeel added 240 runs for the fifth wicket which helped Pakistan recover from a faltering start, losing three wickets for 16 runs on Wednesday.

Shaheen Shah Afridi cracked two sixes and a boundary in a quickfire 29 not out.

Pacers Hasan Mahmud (2-70) and Shoriful Islam (2-77) were the pick of Bangladesh bowlers.

The second and final match of the series will also be played in Rawalpindi from 30 August.

